Iran, China FMs open exhibition of diplomatic relations docs

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and China, an exhibition of documents on the relations between the two countries was opened this morning at the Center for Political and International Studies of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran in the presence of top diplomats of the two countries.

The Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Tehran late on Friday to hold meetings with his Iranian counterpart Foreign Minister Zarif and President Hassan Rouhani as well as the ex-speaker of the Iranian parliament Ali Larijani, who has taken the lead on coordinating the efforts to sign the Sino-Iran comprehensive cooperation agreement.

In the meeting between Mr. Larijani and Mr. Yi, which took place on Saturday morning, the two sides consulted with each other about the expansion of bilateral relations.

The Chinese top diplomat has also met with President Rouhani so far, details of which have not come out yet.

Earlier on Friday evening, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh had said that the two countries of Iran and China will sign a 25-year cooperation agreement on Saturday during the Chinese delegation visit to Tehran.

