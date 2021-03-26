  1. Politics
Chinese FM 'Wang Yi' arrives in Tehran for Bilateral talks

TEHRAN, Mar. 26 (MNA) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Tehran on Fri. at the official invitation of his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif to meet with high-ranking officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In addition to holding talks with his Iranian counterpart, Chinese Foreign Minister will also meet with President Hassan Rouhani.

Examining the strategy of strengthening strategic partnership between the two countries of Iran and China as well as exchanging views on international and regional developments is the agenda of talks between the two sides in this trip.

In continuation of his week-long West Asian’s regional trip, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in the Islamic Republic of Iran on Friday.

