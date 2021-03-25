Beijing says will safeguard Iran oil deal, defend mutual ties

Gao Feng Chinese Minister of Commerce announced on Thursday that his country is working to safeguard its oil deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran and to defend the legitimate interests of Sino-Iran relations.

China will make efforts to safeguard its Iran oil deal and defend legitimate interests of bilateral relations, Reuters reported.

Feng defended Beijing-Tehran bilateral relations in a press conference, stating that his ministry has not received any warning about US oil sanctions from the administration of US President Joe Biden.

In 2019, former US President Donald Trump’s administration sanctioned a Chinese state-owned company and several Chinese oil tankers for facilitating oil exchanges with Iran and violating US sanctions.

