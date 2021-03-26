China urges US to take practical steps regarding JCPOA

Ma Zhaoxu’s plea to the US special envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, came as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was due to arrive in Iran on Friday.

There are some changes in the current nuclear situation in Iran. All parties must increase the sense of urgency, he added.

Chinese vice foreign minister pointed out that the United States must take practical step regarding JCPOA as soon as possible.

The United States and Iran must reach a relative agreement and return to an agreement, he reiterated.

He further added that China would continue to play a constructive role in reversing this comprehensive agreement.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi began a week-long tour of West Asian region on Wednesday as he wants to discuss Iranian nuclear issue and seek to expand alliances and coalitions in the face of Western sanctions. After Saudi Arabia, he will reportedly travel to Turkey, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Oman, and will return to Beijing on March 30.

Former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from Iran nuclear deal in May 2018, despite opposition from JCPOA member states including Britain, France, Russia, China, plus Germany. With the hope of forcing Iran to live up to its obligations under JCPOA, it (United States) pursued a policy of "maximum pressure" against the Islamic Republic, which not only failed, but also forced Iran to take steps to reduce JCPOA's obligations following the failure of European parties to meet their obligations.

