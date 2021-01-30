Iraqi Army arrest a number of ISIL forces in Kirkuk

According to Baghdad Today, the series of counter-terrorist operations of the Iraqi army forces continues in different parts of the country and Iraqi forces launched a new operation against Takfiris in Kirkuk province.

According to the report, Iraqi army forces targeted the positions of Takfiri terrorists during the operation.

Security sources said that a number of Takfiri elements were identified and arrested during the operation.

Meanwhile, Iraqi security sources said yesterday that they have managed to arrest two Takfiri elements who had previously taken part in the attack on Anbar province.

Earlier, Yahya Rassoul, spokesman for the Iraqi Armed Forces announced that Iraqi security forces have killed 17 ISIL Takfiri terrorist leaders in the past five months.

He said that Iraqi security forces have launched a series of operations against Takfiri terrorists in different provinces since last September. During these operations, the positions of Takfiri terrorists were completely crushed.

Following the liberation of Mosul in July 2017 and the end of the alleged caliphate of ISIL, many terrorists hid in the Iraqi provinces, especially Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, Al Anbar, and Nineveh, which have suitable geographical conditions for operations. They have carried out various terrorist operations over the past year.

ISIL forces have intensified their attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

ZZ/5133982