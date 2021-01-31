Hashd al-Sha’abi thwarts terrorist attack on Jurf al-Nasr

In a statement issued on Saturday night, Hashd al-Sha’abi said that the command of Al-Jazeera Operations Headquarters repelled the attack of ISIL terrorist hideous in the Jurf al-Nasr area in the northern province of Babil.

The region recently witnessed a terrorist attack on a number of high-voltage power towers in Iraq.

Jurf al-Nasr is a strategic area for access and entry to the city of Karbala, southwest of Baghdad.

On Saturday, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces managed to arrest a leader of ISIL terrorist organization in northern Iraq.

According to the report, the ISIL leader was involved in major terrorist operations in Bukamal and Baghuz in Syria and also Haditha city in Iraq's Al-Anbar province as well as several other terrorist operations.

Following the liberation of Mosul in July 2017 and the end of the alleged caliphate of ISIL, many terrorists hid in the Iraqi provinces, especially Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, Al Anbar, and Nineveh, which have suitable geographical conditions for operations. They have carried out various terrorist operations over the past year.

ISIL forces have intensified their attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

