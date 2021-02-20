Rockets hit an airbase in Iraq’s Saladin: report

Al-Mayadeen correspondent in Iraq announced the sound of an explosion around Balad Airbase in the southern province of Saladin on Saturday.

The blasts were caused by three Katyusha rockets fired around Balad Airbase, southern Iraq’s Saladin Governorate.

Three 107mm rockets hit the former headquarters of the US Sally Porter Company inside Balad Airbase in Iraq, Saberin News reported.

Former headquarters of Sally Porter Company, where North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) forces are currently based in it, was targeted and three people were injured.

According to this Iraqi media report, an American contractor has been injured.

