  1. Politics
Feb 20, 2021, 9:20 PM

Rockets hit an airbase in Iraq’s Saladin: report

Rockets hit an airbase in Iraq’s Saladin: report

TEHRAN, Feb. 20 (MNA) – Iraqi sources reported that several rockets hit an airbase in southern province of Saladin in Iraq.

Al-Mayadeen correspondent in Iraq announced the sound of an explosion around Balad Airbase in the southern province of Saladin on Saturday.

The blasts were caused by three Katyusha rockets fired around Balad Airbase, southern Iraq’s Saladin Governorate.

Three 107mm rockets hit the former headquarters of the US Sally Porter Company inside Balad Airbase in Iraq, Saberin News reported.

Former headquarters of Sally Porter Company, where North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) forces are currently based in it, was targeted and three people were injured.

According to this Iraqi media report, an American contractor has been injured.

MA/5152034

News Code 170203

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News