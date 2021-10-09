  1. World
Iraqi Army arrests 5 ISIL terrorists in Kirkuk

TEHRAN, Oct. 09 (MNA) – During an operation in Kirkuk province, Iraqi army forces identified and arrested five members of the ISIL terrorist group.

Iraqi media reported that Iraqi forces have launched a new operation against ISIL terrorists in Kirkuk province.

According to the reports, Iraqi army forces smashed the positions of ISIL terrorists during the operation and arrested 5 elements of ISIL terrorists.

On Wednesday, Brigadier General Yahya Rassoul, spokesman for the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces also announced that Iraqi army forces launched separate operations against the remnants of ISIL elements in five provinces of Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin, Baghdad, and Kirkuk,

