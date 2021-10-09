Iraqi Army arrests 5 ISIL terrorists in Kirkuk

Iraqi media reported that Iraqi forces have launched a new operation against ISIL terrorists in Kirkuk province.

According to the reports, Iraqi army forces smashed the positions of ISIL terrorists during the operation and arrested 5 elements of ISIL terrorists.

On Wednesday, Brigadier General Yahya Rassoul, spokesman for the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces also announced that Iraqi army forces launched separate operations against the remnants of ISIL elements in five provinces of Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin, Baghdad, and Kirkuk,

