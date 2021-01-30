  1. Politics
Hashd al-Sha’abi arrests an ISIL leader in N Iraq

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – News sources reported that Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) forces, known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, managed to arrest a leader of ISIL terrorist organization in northern Iraq.

Hashd al-Sha’abi forces arrested an ISIL leader in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul who had forged documents at hand, Al-Mayadeen reported.

According to the report, the ISIL leader was involved in major terrorist operations in Bukamal and Baghuz in Syria and also Haditha city in Iraq's Al-Anbar province as well as several other terrorist operations.

This senior member of ISIL also was active in communications routes between Salah ad-Din and Nineveh province in Iraq.

