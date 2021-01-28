Iraqi army, Hashd al-Sha’abi destroy new ISIL HQ in Al Anbar

Qasim Mosleh, commander of Hashd al-Sha’abi forces in Al Anbar province, announced the destruction of a headquarters belonging to the ISIL terrorist group in the province.

He added that during the operation, the new headquarters of ISIL in the western desert of Anbar, along with seven headquarters established by the terrorist group, was destroyed.

Inside the headquarters, explosives, medicine and financial documents were discovered, indicating that ISIL elements had returned to the Anbar desert, he said, adding that the operation, however, thwarted their plan to return to the Anbar desert.

Following the liberation of Mosul in July 2017 and the end of the alleged caliphate of ISIL, many terrorists hid in the Iraqi provinces, especially Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, Al Anbar, and Nineveh, which have suitable geographical conditions for operations. They have carried out various terrorist operations over the past year.

ISIL forces have intensified their attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

ZZ/FNA