Hashd al-Shaabi arrests 2 takfiri terrorists in Diyala

The series of counter-terrorist operations of the Hashd al-Shaabi forces continues in different parts of the country.

The forces launched a new operation against the Takfiris in Diyala Governorate.

Earlier, a spokesman for the Iraqi Armed Forces said that Iraqi security forces had launched a series of operations against Takfiri terrorists in various provinces since last September.

During these operations, the positions of the Takfiris were crushed.

As the Iraqi official informed since last September, 17 leaders of ISIL takfiri terrorists, who were previously wanted in several provinces, have been killed by security forces.

