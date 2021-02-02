Iraqi security forces prevents suicide attack in Baghdad

Yahya Rassoul, spokesman for the Iraqi Armed Forces announced today the failure of ISIL terrorists to carry out suicide bombings in Baghdad.

Two weeks after suicide bombings in Baghdad that left dozens dead and wounded, Iraqi security forces in Saladin and Diyala provinces dismantled a terrorist group planning to carry out a suicide attack in Baghdad, Al-Sumaria reported.

Iraqi security forces and Hashd al-Sha’abi forces also discovered and destroyed two ISIL hideouts in Saladin province in an operation on Monday.

After a bomb blast in Baghdad two weeks ago that left 32 people dead and more than 100 wounded, Iraqi security forces, the army and Hashd al-Sha’abi forces launched several operations to clear various areas.

The terrorist bombings were the deadliest attack to target the city in three years.

The ISIL terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the heinous attack.

ZZ/FNA13991114000405