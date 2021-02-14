  1. World
  2. Middle East
Feb 14, 2021, 10:00 AM

10 ISIL terrorists arrested by Iraqi Army in Ninawa

10 ISIL terrorists arrested by Iraqi Army in Ninawa

TEHRAN, Feb. 14 (MNA) – During a counter-terrorism operation in Ninawa province, Iraqi security forces identified and arrested 10 ISIL terrorist elements.

As the series of counter-terrorist operations of the Iraqi army forces continue in different parts of the country, Iraqi forces launched a new operation against ISIL terrorists in Ninawa province.

Iraqi army forces smashed the positions of ISIL terrorists during the operation.

Security sources said that 10 ISIL elements were identified and arrested in this operation.

Earlier, a spokesman for the Iraqi Armed Forces said that Iraqi security forces had launched a series of operations against Takfiri terrorists in various provinces since last September.

According to him, during the mentioned time, 17 top ISIL terrorists, who had previously been wanted in several provinces, have been killed by security forces.

RHM/5146236

News Code 169917

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News