17 ISIL leaders killed in Iraq: Spox.

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) - A spokesman for General Command of Iraqi Armed Forces announced that Iraqi security forces have killed 17 ISIL Takfiri terrorist leaders in the past five months.

Yahya Rassoul, spokesman for the Iraqi Armed Forces spoke about the security forces' actions taken against ISIL Takfiri terrorists in recent months, Al-Youm reported.

He said that Iraqi security forces have launched a series of operations against Takfiri terrorists in different provinces since last September. During these operations, the positions of Takfiri terrorists were completely crushed.

He went on to say that a total of 17 leaders of ISIL Takfiri terrorists have been killed in Iraq by security forces since September.

Killing of 17 ISIL Takfiri terrorist leaders was carried out during a series of intelligence operations.

He had previously reported the death of a senior ISIL leader following terrorist bombings in Baghdad.

