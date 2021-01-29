17 ISIL leaders killed in Iraq: Spox.

Yahya Rassoul, spokesman for the Iraqi Armed Forces spoke about the security forces' actions taken against ISIL Takfiri terrorists in recent months, Al-Youm reported.

He said that Iraqi security forces have launched a series of operations against Takfiri terrorists in different provinces since last September. During these operations, the positions of Takfiri terrorists were completely crushed.

He went on to say that a total of 17 leaders of ISIL Takfiri terrorists have been killed in Iraq by security forces since September.

Killing of 17 ISIL Takfiri terrorist leaders was carried out during a series of intelligence operations.

He had previously reported the death of a senior ISIL leader following terrorist bombings in Baghdad.

