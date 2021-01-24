Official urges participating expat elites in technology plans

In his meeting with Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari on Sunday, Sajjadi called on the vice president to take effective steps in participating Iranian elites living abroad in technological plans.

The two sides also exchanged their views on the synergy and cooperation of the two bodies in facilitating the participation of Iranian elite expatriates in the technological plans as well as the development of knowledge-based industries.

Turning to the high capacity and potential of Iranians living abroad and emphasized the need for activating the Working Group of Modern Sciences and Technologies of Supreme Council of Iranian Expatriates as well as organizing webinar in cooperation with missions of the Islamic Republic of Iran abroad.

Cooperating in offering facilities for entry of foreign entrepreneurs as the cooperating party with knowledge-based firms through the issuance of trade and technological visa was also discussed between the two sides.

