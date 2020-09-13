Iran has largest artificial intelligence companies in region

Stating that Iran has the largest knowledge-based companies in the field of artificial intelligence in the region, Sattari said, "There is currently a company with 500 people working there in the field of artificial intelligence programming, and this is an honor for the country."

"Iran is playing the leading role in the region in the fields of fintech, ICT, stem cell, aerospace, and is unrivaled in artificial intelligence," he added.

"We should pay special attention to financial technologies (Fintech) which are new players in this fields," he noted.

Previously, Sattari has said that Iran has the largest startups in the region in various fields of ICT and biotechnology and efforts to develop artificial intelligence have begun in the country with investment in this area and are continuing in earnest.

