Iran to set up pavilion at Chinese high-tech. fair

The Center for International Interactions of Iran's Vice-Presidency for science and technology supports the participation of Iranian knowledge-based firms in the event, for the sixth consecutive year.

China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF), which was first held in 1999, is the largest and most influential scientific and technological fair in China.

The fair integrates transaction of achievements, the exhibition of products, high-level forum, merchant attraction of projects and cooperation.

It also focuses on the advanced technologies and products in such fields as energy conservation, environment protection, the new generation of information technologies, biology, manufacture of high-end equipment, new energies, new materials, and new energy vehicles, etc.

In November 2019, leading a delegation, Iran’s Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari left Tehran for Shenzhen at the invitation of the Chinese Minister of Science and Technology Wang Zhigang to visit the 21st CHTF and to hold talks with Chinese science and technology officials on the expansion of the cooperation of the two countries' knowledge-based companies.

