Aug 25, 2020, 5:06 PM

VP inaugurates 3 science, tech. projects in west Iran

VP inaugurates 3 science, tech. projects in west Iran

TEHRAN, Aug. 25 (MNA) – The Vice President for Science and Technology, Sorena Sattari, inaugurated three science and technology projects in the western Iranian province of Ilam, on Tuesday.

As reported, the inaugurated projects include the first research greenhouse at Ilam University, an innovation and technology complex at the same university and a zoonoses research center at Ilam University of Medical Sciences.

Sattari also broke the ground in the province's science and technology park to start construction of a factory for the production of technological and knowledge-based products.

Earlier on August 13 and April 30, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani unveiled water and soil development projects in western Iranian province Ilam.

