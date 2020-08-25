VP inaugurates 3 science, tech. projects in west Iran

As reported, the inaugurated projects include the first research greenhouse at Ilam University, an innovation and technology complex at the same university and a zoonoses research center at Ilam University of Medical Sciences.

Sattari also broke the ground in the province's science and technology park to start construction of a factory for the production of technological and knowledge-based products.

Earlier on August 13 and April 30, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani unveiled water and soil development projects in western Iranian province Ilam.

