Iranian expats welcomed to freely travel Iran: Raeisi

The president, who was speaking at the newly established Iranian Expatriates Supreme Council, emphasized that the concerned officials’ entire efforts are aimed at resolving problems facing Iranian expatriates.

President Raeisi said that the Iranian expatriates have both great potentials and can create great opportunities, so that they will feel that the Islamic Republic officials are seriously concerned about solving their problems and addressing their concerns.

The president said that being seriously concerned about the problems and worries of Iranian expatriates is of great significance.

He said that conditions for transferring money by the Iranian expatriates into Iran and their opening of bank accounts are among the other issues that need to be resolved and they should be immediately informed about the decisions made in this respect.

Devising a comprehensive law for the Iranian expatriates in which all the do’s and don’ts for them will be precisely mentioned is necessary and Iranian Parliament should rarify that law as soon as possible, said the president.

President Raisi said that the ill-wishers of the Iranian nation are spending tremendous efforts aimed at intimidating the Iranian expatriates so that they will not come back to their homeland.

President Raeisi also stressed the need to facilitate making investments of the Iranian expatriates in Iran.

Such investments are in need of support, guaranteed benefits, and security and the investors should in practice feel that their activities are supported, he said.

The president also asked Iranian ambassadors and cultural attachés not to wait for the Iranians to refer to them, but to attend Iranians gatherings and pursue their demands and resolve their problems.

MA/