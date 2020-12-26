Iran exports $290mn worth of cathode to China in 8 months

Statistics of Iran’s foreign trade in the eight months of the current year showed that about $292.5 million worth of cathode and cathode parts from copper was exported to the People’s Republic of China, equivalent to 6.6 percent at large.

According to the statistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran, 45.6 thousand tons of cathode and cathode parts from refined copper was exported to China in this period.

In addition, Islamic Republic of Iran exported 504.8 thousand tons of iron and steel ingot, valued at over $183.3 million, to China in the first eight months of the current year.

Based on the studies made at Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA), 487.7 thousand tons of semi-finished products of iron or steel, valued at $169.8 million, was exported to China from March 21 to Nov. 21.

