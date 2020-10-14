Copper cathode output vol. hits a record high in H1: NICICO

Some 139,899 tons of copper cathode was produced in the country in the first six months of the current year, showing a six percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

NICICO had predicted production of 130,015 tons of copper cathode in this period while 139,899 tons of copper cathode was produced in the first half of the current year, showing a performance of more than eight percent growth.

The company put the copper cathode production volume in the Iranian month of Shahrivar (from August 21 to Sept. 22) at 24,198 tons, recording a 10 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

Based on the statistical table of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), exports value of copper cathode hit $263 million in the first five months of the current year (from March 21 to August 22).

Accordingly, more than 76 percent of copper cathode produced in the country was exported to China.

In addition, 74.3 thousand tons of copper and productions of downstream industries, valued at $334.1 million, was exported to target markets in the first five months of the current year.

MA/IRN84075339