Exports of copper cathode reach $416mn in H1

As the released data by the National Iranian Copper Industry Company (NICICO) shows, Iran planned to export $332 million of copper cathode in H, but it could manage to increase exports by 26 percent, i.e. $416 million.

The NICCO data also show that copper cathode production volume was broken in the first half of the current Iranian calendar year.

Some 139,899 tons of copper cathode was produced in the country in the first six months of the current year, showing a six percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

NICCO had predicted the production of 130,015 tons of copper cathode in this period while 139,899 tons of copper cathode was produced in the first half of the current year, showing performance of more than eight percent growth.

