21 selected mining, mineral products hit growth in 7 months

Saeed Zarandi made the remarks on Sunday and added, “In this period, copper cathode, with the production volume of 169,000 tons, recorded an eight percent growth as compared to last year’s corresponding period.”

In this regard, 16.7 million tons of crude steel was produced from March 21 to Oct. 22, showing an 8.7 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year, he added.

In addition, about 479,000 different models of passenger cars were produced in this period, showing more than 21 percent growth, he said, adding, “More than 231,000 tons of aluminum ingot was produced from March 21 to Oct. 22, recording a 52 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.”

Financing industrial and production units are the most important and major concern of the Ministry of Industry, he said and called on the banking system to cooperate with entrepreneurs to settle problem.

MA/IRN84110542