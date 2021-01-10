Iran, Oman emphasize finalizing MoU in agricultural field

In a meeting with Hamoud Al Habsi Omani Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources on Sun., Iranian Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman Ali Najafi and Omani side reviewed fields of developing bilateral cooperation between Iran and Oman in the areas of agriculture and fisheries.

Omani minister of agriculture and fisheries pointed to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and said, “Export of Iranian agricultural products to Oman has not been ceased even in tough corona conditions.”

He termed cooperation between the two countries of Iran and Oman in food security ‘important’.

While welcoming joint investment of companies and private sectors of the two countries, Al Habsi called for taking advantage of capacities existing between Iran and Oman.

Iranian envoy, for his part, pointed to the diversity of climate and Iran’s significant capacities in producing and processing agricultural products and emphasized the need for the development of bilateral cooperation in the field of trade, production and processing of agricultural, horticultural products, livestock and fisheries.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the need to finalize a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries of Iran and Oman in the fields of agriculture and fisheries.

MA/IRN84180842