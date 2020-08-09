Iran copper cathode output passes 90,000 tons in 4 months

Over 91,000 tons of copper cathode was produced in the country in the first four months of the current year, indicating a one percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

According to the statistical tables, Meydouk and Sarcheshmeh copper production plants produced 91,080 tons of copper cathode from March 21 to July 22, 2020.

The aforementioned industrial and production units produced a total of 22,072 tons of copper cathode in the fourth month of the current year (from June 20 to July 22).

Regarding the production of the copper anode, 121,202 tons of copper anode was produced in the country from March 21 to July 22, 2020, showing a three percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

In this regard, 403,994 tons of copper concentrate was produced in the first four months of the current year, showing a one percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Statistics of the National Iranian Copper Industries Company (NICICO) are indicators of attaining 528 million tons of new copper reserves, putting Iran among 7th largest copper producing country worldwide.

