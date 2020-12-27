Iran foreign trade grows month-on-month: IRICA

According to Ruhollah Latifi, the figure indicates a 17% or $1.07 billion jump compared with the foreign trade in the preceding month (22 October – 20 November).

The monthly export, during the month to December 20, reached $3.66 billion and imports stood at $3.73 billion, registering a respective jump of 13.5% and 20.5% compared with the preceding month.

China was Iran’s top exports destination during the ninth Iranian month, with 2.47 million tons worth $1.08 billion, followed by Iraq with 1.48 million tons worth $568 million, the UAE with 1.5 million tons worth $564 million, Turkey with 333,000 tons worth $235 million and Afghanistan with 526,000 tons worth $199 million.

Iran’s top exporters during the same month were China with 354,000 tons worth $1.03 billion, the UAE with 506,000 tons worth $854 million, Turkey with 316,000 tons worth $367 million, India with 212,000 tons worth $229 million and Germany with 27,000 tons of goods worth $160 million.

Iran’s foreign trade during the nine months of the current fiscal year (March 20 – December 20) reached 110 million tons worth $52 billion.

