Jan 10, 2021, 5:52 PM

Iran exports $512mn copper cathodes in nine months: IRICA

TEHRAN, Jan. 10 (MNA) – Iran has exported 80,000 tons of copper cathodes and parts, valued at $512 million, in the first nine months of the current year (from March 21 to Dec. 22).

According to the statistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), each ton of export-bound copper cathode was estimated at $6,394.

Copper cathodes are used for making alloys such as brass, bronze and steel alloy. In addition, copper cathodes are vastly applied in wire and cable industries, manufacturing transformers, transport industry, electrical devices and also defense parts and equipment.

According to the statistics, 192,000 tons of copper cathodes were produced in the country from March 21 to Dec. 22, 2020, showing a nine percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

