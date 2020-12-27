  1. Economy
Iran exports $1.2bn products to Afghanistan in 8 months

TEHRAN, Dec. 27 (MNA) – Statistics showed that Islamic Republic of Iran exported $1.2 billion worth of non-oil products to neighboring Afghanistan in the eight months of the current year (from March 21 to Nov. 22).

Accordingly, iron or steel bars, valued at more than $70 million, accounted for maximum share of country’s non-oil exports to Afghanistan in this period.

Based on the statistical tables of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), over 177.7 thousand tons of iron or steel bars, valued at over $72.6 million, was exported to Afghanistan from March 21 to Nov. 22.

In addition, the country exported 798.1 thousand tons of white cement, valued at over $21.4 million, to Afghanistan in first eight months of the current year.

Another statistic showed that 9.4 thousand tons of iron and steel products, valued at $7.8 million was exported from Iran to Afghanistan from March 21 to Nov. 22.

