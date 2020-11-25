Khaf-Herat railway to come on stream in few weeks: Roads min.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Cabinet’s meeting on Wed., Mohammad Eslami said that this giant railway project would be inaugurated in the presence of high-ranking officials of the two countries.

Landlocked countries, especially Afghanistan, are always trying to access free waters, he said, adding, “This railway has helped Afghanistan transit its products via Islamic Republic of Iran, while it can also have an increasing effect on Iran's transit sector.”

Construction operation of Khaf-Herat railway project has been completed. According to the scheduled program made, Iranian and Afghan railways would be connected to each other by Dec. 20, Roads minister added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Eslami pointed to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in the country and added, “Following the implementation of tough transit restrictions across the country, road travels in the country has decreased by 45 percent.”

Turning to observing social distancing at inbound and outbound flights, he said, “Accordingly, social-distancing plan is observed strictly in all flights.”

Khaf-Herat railway, which is part of the Iran-Afghanistan rail corridor, connects Iran’s eastern city of Khaf to Afghanistan’s western city of Ghoryan.

Construction operation of Khaf-Herat railway, is underway in four parts, as long as 191 km, 77 km of which is inside Iran while the other 114 km of which is inside Afghanistan, he said, adding, “With the studies made in this regard, constructed three parts of the railway would become operational soon.”

Khaf-Herat railway project, in addition to being important in terms of domestic freight and passenger transportation, is also very important in terms of connecting Afghanistan through rail network of the Islamic Republic of Iran to free waters and even European countries.

On the other hand, transporting and transiting goods and freight to Afghanistan and then to East Asian countries are considered very important for the Islamic Republic of Iran, Roads Minister Esmali stated.

MA/IRN84123337