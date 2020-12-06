Iran to train Afghan railway staff

The Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (known as RAI) Saeed Rasouli informed on Sunday: "We have cooperated with the Afghan Railways in the past and have trained Afghan Railways personnel. But for this huge railway project, we will also train Afghan forces in two phases."

"So far, Afghan railway managers have been trained in Iran. Now, in the first phase, 48 introduced Afghan personnel are to be trained at RAI Development and Technology Center of Iran."

According to him, in the second phase, another group of Afghan railway personnel will be introduced and trained in Iran.

He added that the Khaf-Herat railway will immediately start operation after its inauguration.

The 220-km Khaf-Herat railroad project includes four phases that are under construction. About 77 km of the project, which includes two phases, is on Iran's soil and the rest in Afghanistan. One of the phases that is in Afghanistan is to be inaugurated in the next few days.

The railroad project ensures Afghanistan's access to free waters and European markets.

Implementation of the Khaf-Herat railroad project will show the importance of Iran's position once again as it makes a boom in regional trade - exports and imports. The railway project will also contribute to the development of tourism.

HJ/IRN84136533