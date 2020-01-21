Two rail projects to be inaugurated in coming year

He put the number of major rail projects launched over the past three years at 5.

The deputy minister made the remarks in his visit to Doroud-Khorramabad Railway project and pointed to the new credits allocated to this rail project and added, “sufficient financial resources are first defined for mega rail projects in the country which can accelerate construction of the project.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Khatibi said that 30 percent of the total length of Doroud-Khorramabad Railway project has been equipped with a tunnel.

Over the past three years, five giant rail projects were put into operation, he said, adding, “planning is underway for launching two giant rail projects in 2020.”

