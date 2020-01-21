  1. Economy
21 January 2020 - 12:35

Two rail projects to be inaugurated in coming year

Two rail projects to be inaugurated in coming year

TEHRAN, Jan. 21 (MNA) – Iran's Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development for Construction and Development of Railways, Ports and Airports Abbas Khatibi said on Tue. that two rail projects will be launched in the coming year (to start March 21, 2020).

He put the number of major rail projects launched over the past three years at 5.

The deputy minister made the remarks in his visit to Doroud-Khorramabad Railway project and pointed to the new credits allocated to this rail project and added, “sufficient financial resources are first defined for mega rail projects in the country which can accelerate construction of the project.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Khatibi said that 30 percent of the total length of Doroud-Khorramabad Railway project has been equipped with a tunnel.

Over the past three years, five giant rail projects were put into operation, he said, adding, “planning is underway for launching two giant rail projects in 2020.”

MNA/4831029

News Code 154787

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News