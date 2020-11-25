Iran seeking to establish peace in Afghanistan via joint coop

Saeed Khatibzadeh, who arrived in Afghanistan's capital on Wednesday morning to visit with Afghan officials, said that the purpose of his visit to Kabul is to establish peace and security in Afghanistan through joint cooperation.

"Security is very important for the two neighbouring countries of Iran and Afghanistan, and the security of these two countries is intertwined," he added.

"We seek to work together to bring peace and stability to Afghanistan," Khatibzadeh highlighted.

During his visit to Kabul, Khatibzadeh met and held talks with the head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah and his Afghan counterpart Gran Hewad.

His visit to Kabul coincides with new developments in Afghanistan, especially in the field of peace. The key actors, including Iran, are seeking to play their role in this neighbouring country.

ZZ/FNA13990905000589