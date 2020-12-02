Khaf-Herat railway to be officially inaugurated in 10 days

The third section of the economic project of the Khaf-Herat railway has been completed and it is scheduled to be tested for the first time and be inaugurated officially in the coming 10 days with the presence of the Presidents of Iran and Afghanistan.

With the inauguration of this project, Afghanistan will be able to transfer it commercial properties through Herat-Khaf railway at a low cost and in a short period of time, said Yamma Shams, General Director of Afghanistan Railway, adding, “In this regard, Afghanistan will have access to the Middle East, Turkey, and Europe.”

"The capacity of this railway reaches 2 million tons, and in addition to transporting imported and exported goods, the transfer of passengers will kick off through an agreement reached with the officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran", the Afghan official added.

Seyed Mostafa Davoudi, a deputy with the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways also said, “Given that Iran enjoys a strategic position in the world in terms of having access to the waters of Central Asia and Europe, now with the opening of the Khaf-Herat railway such potential will be shared with the friendly country of Afghanistan."

