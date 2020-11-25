Tehran, Kabul enjoying deep-rooted, historical relations

Referring to the deep and historical relations between the governments and peoples of the two countries, Gran Hewad expressed hope that Khatibzadeh's visit to Kabul would further expand relations between the two friendly and brotherly countries of Afghanistan and Iran.

Khatibzadeh, for his part, said that strengthening and expanding public and cultural relations between the two governments and the brotherly nations of Afghanistan and Iran are in the interest of both countries.

Announcing Iran's support for the ongoing peace talks while preserving the Islamic Republic and the 19-year achievements in Afghanistan, he expressed hope that the relations between the two countries in various fields, especially in the cultural and media sectors, will expand as much as possible.

He also invited Gran Hewad to visit the Islamic Republic of Iran at an appropriate time in order to discuss further development of relations between the two countries.

Khatibzadeh also met with the head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah.

