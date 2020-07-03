Khaf-Herat railway to come on stream in Nov.

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami made the remarks on Fri. and added, “a part of Khaf-Herat Railway will be constructed by Iran while the remaining part will be built by neighboring Afghanistan.”

Construction operation of the part related to Iran is on the verge of completion, Eslami emphasized.

He put the length of the railway from border to Khaf city at 66km and stated, “the significance of this giant project is this that the railway in Afghanistan will be revived, so that Afghanistan will be connected to Iran’s national railway network as well as other parts of the world.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Eslami pointed to the transit and added, “Iran has a variety of routes such as North-South Corridor and also East-West Corridor in a way that transiting Afghan territory and investing in Afghanistan is an essential for Iranian traders and also this country.”

Afghanistan government has commitments to transfer country’s mining and mineral capacity to other countries, so that a treaty inked between India, Afghanistan and Iran will have an effective role in this regard, he added.

Khaf-Herat Railway, as long as 35km, will connect Iraqi rail network to Central Asia.

Khaf-Herat is part of Iran-Afghanistan rail corridor. The project, started in the fiscal year of 2007-2008, connects Iran’s eastern city of Khaf to Afghanistan’s western city of Ghoryan.

MA/4964635