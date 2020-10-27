Iran records highest COVID-19 daily death toll again

Speaking at a daily press conference on Tuesday, Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari said that 6,968 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours putting the country’s total infections at 581,824.

Coronavirus has taken the lives of 346 patients over the past 24 hours, increasing the country's total death toll to 33,299, she said.

A total of 463,611 people have recovered from the disease, Lari said, noting that over 4.78 million tests have been carried out to detect the disease across the country.

She also said that 2,135 new cases have been hospitalized in the past 24 hours while 4,995 people are in critical condition.

Based on the latest data, the lethal coronavirus has claimed 1,165,189 lives by the present time.

