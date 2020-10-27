COVID-19 claims over 1.16m lives across globe

Based on the latest data on Tuesday, the US continues to top the list in terms of infection and fatality with 8,962,783 cases and 231,045 deaths.

In terms of infections, India comes next (7,946,429), followed by Brazil (5,411,550), Russia (1,547,774), France (1,165,278), Spain (1,156,498), Argentina (1,102,301), Colombia (1,025,052), Mexico (895,326), UK (894,690), Peru (890,574) South Africa (716,759) and Iran (574,856), the figures showed.

The other countries after the US with over 10,000 deaths are Brazil with 157,451 fatalities, followed by India (119,53), Mexico (89,171), the UK (44,998), Italy (37,479), Spain (35,031), France (35,018), Peru (34,197), and Iran (32,953).

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 5,960 COVID-19 infections and 337 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Monday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 574,856 with the death toll standing at 32,953.

HJ