Dec 9, 2020, 3:02 PM

Iran COVID-19 update: 10,223 infections, 295 deaths

TEHRAN, Dec. 09 (MNA) – The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 10,223 COVID-19 infections and 295 deaths due to the respiratory disease in the past 24 hours.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that the total coronavirus cases in the country have so far reached 1,072,620 with the death toll standing at 51,620.

According to Lari, 5,779 patients are in critical condition while 765,639 patients have recovered.

So far, about 6,523,409 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 68,690,992 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 1,565,819 and recoveries amounting to 47,591,685.

