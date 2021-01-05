Daily deaths turned two-digit after some 6 months

Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that the total coronavirus cases in the country have so far reached 1,255,620 with the death toll standing at 55,748.

According to Lari, 4,829 patients are in critical condition while 1,029,028 patients have recovered.

So far, over 7.88 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 86.18 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths passing 1.86 million and recoveries tops 61.16.

