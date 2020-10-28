Fully automatic 3-layer mask production line goes on stream

The three-layer face mask production line was inaugurated at one of the workshops affiliated to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

The production line of three-layer face mask was launched due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in the country as well as significance of observing health protocols and guidelines announced by the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters.

Benefited from the world most modern technology and methods, this production line is able to produce 80 high-quality face masks per minute, expandable to more production volume of face masks with the launch of more equipment and machinery.

In line with fulfilling its social responsibility, some of the face masks produced by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran will be provided to the medical community, health centers and also other strata of society.

