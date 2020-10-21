FM Zarif says Iran ready to boost cooperation with Bolivia

In a phone talk with ex-Bolivian president Evo Morales on Wednesday, Mohammad Javad Zarif congratulated him the winning of his party in the recent presidential elections.

The top diplomat also expressed Tehran’s willingness to increase the mutual friendly cooperation with the new Bolivian government.

In a message on Tuesday, Zarif had congratulated Bolivia on the victory of former economy minister Luis Arce over centrist rival Carlos Mesa in the election.

“I offer my sincere congratulations to the heroic people of Bolivia over their decisive victory against the destabilizing plots of the Yankee Empire,” said wrote in a Spanish-language tweet, referring to the US, which supported a military-backed effort last year to topple Morales from power following his re-election.

The Iranian diplomat also felicitated the president-elect Arce and vice president-elect David Choquehuanca Céspedes on this “valuable victory.”

Morales was forced to resign under military pressure on November 10, 2019, and went later into exile to calm the violent protests that erupted across the country in the wake of the opposition’s disputed vote-rigging allegations.

MR/5053689