Domestic defense systems destroy all hostile targets in drill

A spokesman for a large-scale air defense war game in Iran said all of the flying objects designed to mirror capabilities of hostile targets were brought down by homegrown missile systems on the first day of the exercise.

Iran supports work of Syrian Constitutional Committee

Iranian Foreign Minister's Senior Assistant for Special Political Affairs said that Iran supports the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee without foreign interference.

Ali Asghar Khaji made the remarks in a meeting with the Russian president's special envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev on Wednesday.

US sanctions still hampering medicine imports: GIO head

The head of the General Inspection Organization of Iran deplored the US’ economic terrorism against the Iranian nation, which has hampered Iran’s access to its needed medicines.

FM Zarif says Iran ready to boost cooperation with Bolivia

Iranian foreign minister expressed Tehran’s readiness to increase mutual cooperation with Bolivia's new government.

In a phone talk with ex-Bolivian president Evo Morales on Wednesday, Mohammad Javad Zarif congratulated him the winning of his party in the recent presidential elections.

Iran sees Russia as key military, defense partner: FM spox.

Stating that Iran considers Russia as one of its main partners in the military and defense field, Khatibzadeh said that two countries can boost partnership as the UN arms embargo imposed on Tehran is now lifted.

Iran, Azerbaijan discuss expansion of bilateral relations

Iran's Ambassador to Baku and the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan conferred on the economic relations between the two countries.

Iran's Ambassador to Baku Seyed Abbas Mousavi met and held talks with the Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov on Wednesday.

Eurasian Union able to improve Iran’s economy amid sanctions

Top military Aide to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said that Eurasian Union is able to resolve the economic problems of Iran amid sanctions.

Yahya Rahim Safavi made the remarks on Wednesday, noting that the US maximum pressure campaign against the Islamic republic has failed.

