New Bolivian pres. vows to restore ties with friend countries

Arce emphasized that his government will open the door to all countries based on mutual respect and sovereignty, he stressed according to the Telesur.

Arce said that he would carry out a foreign policy of restoration of relationships with Venezuela, Cuba, and Iran.

"We are going to reestablish all relations. This government has acted very ideologically, depriving the Bolivian people of access to Cuban medicine, Russian medicine, and advances in China. For a purely ideological issue, it has exposed the population in a way unnecessary and harmful," Arce explained.

Iran has welcomed the return of democracy to Bolivia. Congratulating the successful election, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Tuesday: "The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the return of democracy and power to the real representatives of the people after a tense year.”

Foreign Minister Zarif also took to Twitter to felicitate the victory. “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the heroic people of Bolivia for their decisive victory over the destabilizing plans of the Yankee Empire,” he wrote.

Morales was forced to resign under military pressure on November 10, 2019 and went later into exile to calm the violent protests that erupted across the country in the wake of the opposition’s disputed vote rigging allegations. His departure laid the ground for Sunday’s election which has ended with the victory of Morales’ party.

