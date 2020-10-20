Zarif felicitates victory of Bolivia against US conspiracies

In a Spanish tweet on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif congratulated Luis Arce on his election as the new president of Bolivia.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the heroic people of Bolivia for their decisive victory over the destabilizing plans of the Yankee Empire,” he noted.

Zarif further congratulated President-elect Luis Arce and Vice President David Choquehuanca on their victory.

The Spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry also felicitated the successful election in Bolivia, expressing Tehran’s readiness to deepen ties with La Paz.

Congratulating Luis Arce for his election as the country’s president, the spokesman said that Tehran fully supports the elected government and is ready to revive cooperation and deepen friendly ties with Bolivia.

Bolivia’s Interim President Jeanine Anez has already acknowledged the victory of Luis Arce in the first round of presidential elections. Exit polls suggest the MAS candidate won over 50 percent of the votes. The final results are said to be announced in two or three days.

