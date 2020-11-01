Bolivian new Gov. keen on reviving relations with Iran

The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Bolivia, Morteza Tafreshi, met and held talks with the Bolivian President-elect, Luis Arce.

In this meeting, the two sides discussed some issues over the prospects of the development of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Luis Arce thanked the President and the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran for their congratulatory messages over his victory in the election.

He also added that the new government will reactivate the bilateral relations and cooperation with Iran that were stagnant during the Bolivian interim government.

Referring to the friendly relations between the two nations of Iran and Bolivia, he expressed hope that the Islamic Republic of Iran would continue to cooperate and support the new Bolivian government in technical, scientific, and industrial fields.

Luis Arce, the left-wing candidate of the Movement for Socialism party, won the October 27 election with more than 55 percent of the vote and he will take power next week.



