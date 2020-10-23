US seeking to initiate arms race in world: Zarif

In a tweet on Friday, Mohammad Javad Zarif referred to US lack of interest in global stability and its great desire to initiate an arms race in the world.

“US reluctance to extend the SNV-lll (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), one of the most important international security and arms control treaties, which expires in February 2021, is another clear example of the US disregard for global stability and its great desire to start an arms race in the world,” he wrote.

New START is a nuclear arms reduction treaty between the United States and the Russian Federation with the formal name of Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms. It was signed on 8 April 2010 in Prague, and, after ratification, entered into force on 5 February 2011.

Previously, addressing at the UN virtual meeting on Persian Gulf security on Tuesday, Zarif said that that the Islamic Republic does not intend to engage in an arms race in the region. "Iran does not intend to engage in an arms race in the region and start a buying spree in spite of the end of Security Council restrictions."

