  1. Iran
Oct 22, 2020, 10:02 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Oct. 22

TEHRAN, Oct. 22 (MNA) – Mehr news takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Thursday, October 22.

Etemad:

IMF: Effect of Chinese economy on Iran’s economic growth in 2021

Etela'at:

Noam Chomsky: Assassination of Iran’s top general Soleimani shows that US is lawbreaker

FM Zarif: Regional countries should choose either tension or peace and stability

Iran launches joint military war game using indigenized defense systems

Iran:

Bolivian president-elect: Bolivia to resume ties with Iran

Kayhan:

Iran stages joint military exercise using indigenized defense systems

Effort to dissolve Iraqi parliament, reinstatement of Mustafa al-Kadhimi for 10 years

Mardom Salari:

Foreign Ministry Spox: Iran, Russia to continue defense coop. despite US sanctions

