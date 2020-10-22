Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Oct. 22

Etemad:
IMF: Effect of Chinese economy on Iran’s economic growth in 2021
Etela'at:
Noam Chomsky: Assassination of Iran’s top general Soleimani shows that US is lawbreaker
FM Zarif: Regional countries should choose either tension or peace and stability
Iran launches joint military war game using indigenized defense systems
Iran:
Bolivian president-elect: Bolivia to resume ties with Iran
Kayhan:
Iran stages joint military exercise using indigenized defense systems
Effort to dissolve Iraqi parliament, reinstatement of Mustafa al-Kadhimi for 10 years
Mardom Salari:
Foreign Ministry Spox: Iran, Russia to continue defense coop. despite US sanctions
