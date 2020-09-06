Iran, Afghanistan emphasize booming bilateral trade

Spokesperson of Afghanistan Ministry of Commerce and Industries Muhammad Jawad Dabir announced, “A meeting of Iran-Afghanistan Joint Bilateral Committee on Transport was held, in which, it was emphasized on developing trade based on strengthening infrastructures and removing barriers ahead of development of transport between the two sides.”

In this meeting, important issues in the field of transit, removal of border challenges were discussed in order to promote and develop trade between the two countries of Iran and Afghanistan, he added in an interview with IRNA on Sunday,

According to the decisions made by the senior trade officials of the two countries, it was envisioned that joint trade and business committees will be held every year, he said, adding, “Iran-Afghanistan Joint Business Forum was held last year Afghanistan’s capital Kabul in 2019. The Forum was held in Tehran this year.”

In this meeting, the two sides agreed to take more effective measures with regards to the development of raillines, construction of border, road and customs infrastructures in order to witness trade boom between the two neighboring countries.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Dabir stressed, “Expanding and developing trade cooperation with neighboring countries of the region is the main program of Afghanistan government. Kabul believes in regional cooperation and takes drastic measures in this way.”

Efforts of Kabul in this field especially strengthening transit cooperation between Iran, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan on the one hand and also between Iran, Afghanistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on the other hand will increase, spokesperson of Afghanistan Ministry of Commerce and Industries underlined.

