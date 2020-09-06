  1. Economy
New channel created for Iran's export to Central Asia

TEHRAN, Sep. 06 (MNA) – Deputy Foreign Minister for the Economic Diplomacy Affairs Gholamreza Ansari said that a new channel has been created for the export of Iranian goods to Central Asia through Afghanistan.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the 11th meeting of the Foreign Economic Relations Organization on Sunday.

“Developing economic relations with Afghanistan and resolving issues in this regard were discussed during the meeting,” he said.

Ansari further maintained that a new channel has been created to provide access to Central Asia through Afghanistan and noted, “This is a positive step that our traders can export their goods through Afghanistan to Central Asia, and this has been very much appreciated by Iranian and Afghan traders.”

