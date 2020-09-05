Iran' foreign trade exceeds $24 billion in 5 months

According to the ministry, Iran's exports and imports reached 52 million tons worth $24.60 billion during the five-month period.

The exports accounted for 38 million tons worth $10.9 billion and imports constituted 13.8 million tons worth $13.7 billion.

Iran's trade with other countries in the fifth month to August 21 reached 9.82 million tons worth $5. 37 billion. Out of this number, the share of exports hit 7.781 million tons worth $2.162 billion and also the share of imports reached 2.41 million tons worth $2.875 billion.

On this basis, China with 2.195 million tons worth $566 million, Iraq with 1.420 million tons worth $441 million, UAE with 1.324 million tons worth $338 million, Afghanistan with 514,000 tons worth $158 million, and Turkey with 226,000 tons worth $108 million, are the five top export destinations of the country during this period.

The mentioned countries account for 73% of the total exports of Iran in terms of weight and more than 74% in terms of value.

The top five exporters to Iran in the fifth month to August 21 were China with 335,000 tons worth $746 million, UAE with 390,000 tons worth $707 million, Turkey with 227,000 tons worth $297 million, India with 152,000 tons worth $ 184 million, and Germany with 55,000 tons worth $ 125 million.

